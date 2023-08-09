Watch: Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma's Light-Hearted Chat After T20I Win Against West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma’s power-packed performances with the bat helped Team India in claiming an exhilarating victory against West Indies in the third T20I. With the seven-wicket win, the Indian cricket team kept their chances to win the five-match series alive. Following the game, Surya and Varma engaged in a light-hearted chat. The duo talked about each other’s batting. During the conversation, Suryakumar heaped praise on Varma for showing his maturity under pressure. Varma also acknowledged Surya’s support. A short clip of the interaction was shared by the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

When Yadav questioned Varma about his batting, the youngster revealed that he decided to take calculated risks considering the tricky nature of the wicket in Guyana. “I waited for the ball. At that time, I got some loose deliveries and capitalized on them,” Varma said.

Since making his T20I debut in the series-opener, Tilak has already scored 139 runs in three games. After registering his maiden T20I fifty in the second match, the 20-year-old wrapped up the latest fixture with an unbeaten 49-run knock.

Having received plaudits, Tilak went on to underline Suryakumar’s exceptional wristwork, which was on display during the third T20I. Suryakumar required only 44 balls to score 83 runs. His knock comprised 10 boundaries and four sixes. According to Varma, the 32-year-old batter had a different mindset when he arrived at the crease.

In the video, Tilak can be heard saying that Surya had sported a wristband with a message reading, “Take time during the powerplay.” The revelation left the number one T20I batter in splits. Surya also then acknowledged that he decided to start off a bit slow but later had to accelerate due to the new situation. “I batted according to the team’s requirements in that circumstance,” Surya said.

Chasing a target of 160, both Indian openers returned early to the dressing room. That is when Suryakumar and Tilak took over the charge and built a match-saving 87-run partnership, bringing India back to the contest. At the end, a 20-run cameo from captain Hardik Pandya helped the visitors complete the chase in 17.5 overs. The fourth T20I is slated to be played on August 12.