Watch: Tempers Flare as Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Get Into a Fiery Argument Before Being Separated

The volcano has finally erupted. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their fierce rivalry on Monday night as the two superstars of Indian got into a heated argument following a tense clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2023.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Kohli was seen wildly celebrating every time an LSG wicket fell as RCB successfully defended a low total of 127. This after last month Gautam Gambhir of LSG was seen shushing the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium following his team’s thrilling one-wicket against RCB.

All was well when Gambhir and Kohli shook hands as is customary after a match after RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs on Monday to exact revenge for last month’s defeat.

Watch this whole videoIt was gautam Gambhir who came in between mayers and Virat kohli and started crying 👇👇pic.twitter.com/uaevYxuq5Y— M. (@IconicKohIi) May 1, 2023

However, Kohli’s brief chat with LSG opener Kyle Mayers after the match seems to have triggered Gambhir following which the two got involved in a fiery argument.

Interestingly, Naveen-ul-Haq was captured arguing with Kohli during the post-match handshake with the LSG bowler being restrained by Glenn Maxwell.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli. The two eventually came close, surrounded by players, match officials and support staff of the two teams.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Amit Mishra played the peacekeeper as he tried calming down Kohli.

This isn’t the first time that the two have exchanged words on the field.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Way back in 2013, Gambhir was still playing in IPL and captaining Kolkata Knight Riders.

During their match against RCB, as Kohli was walking back to the dug-out after being dismissed in the 10th over, Gambhir and the RCB batter charged towards each other aggressively before being separated.

Gambhir had later clarified that there’s no personal rivalry between the two.

“…there was nothing personal (then) and there never will be personal against Virat. I say it again and again that what he’s achieved, I am not surprised. That’s the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he’s transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he’s worked on his skills is tremendous", Gambhir had said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here