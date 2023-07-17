Watch: Texas Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo Smashes Biggest Six Of MLC With 106-Metre Hit

Texas Super Kings’ prolific all-rounder Dwayne Bravo lit up the stage during a Major League Cricket (MLC) match against Washington Freedom. The former West Indies cricketer took the internet by storm after smashing the biggest six of the tournament on Sunday.

Bravo stepped onto the crease in a crucial situation when Texas still needed 86 runs to reach the target with four wickets in hand. On the second ball of the 18th over, Bravo faced a short delivery off South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, who tried to angle it inside.

Bravo moved a bit towards his leg stump to free his arms and whacked the ball over long-on for a giant 106-metre six, which ultimately went out of the park. The official Twitter handle of MLC shared a clip of the monstrous hit with the caption reading, “To the moon.”

TO THE MOON🌕!Dwayne Bravo with the BIGGEST SIX of the tournament! 1⃣1⃣5⃣/6⃣(17.2) pic.twitter.com/xDyWKy25nL — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 17, 2023

Winning the toss, Washington Freedom elected to bat first and posted a formidable total of 163 in 20 overs. Matthew Short was the highest run-scorer for them, smashing 80 runs off 50 balls. The Australian opener’s knock comprised as many as 10 boundaries and three sixes. Short was able to earn a blazing start but the next batters failed to capitalise on it. Washington captain Moises Henriques scored a crucial 24-ball 21. Apart from his power-packed batting, Dwayne Bravo also put up a commendable performance with the ball, picking up the vital wicket of Mukhtar Ahmed.

Texas Super Kings, during the run chase, lost some early wickets. Skipper Faf du Plessis managed only 14 runs, while star batter David Miller failed to cross the 20-run mark. Texas were reeling at 78/6 when Dwayne Bravo took over the charge. He announced his arrival with a massive six while facing Marco Jansen in the 16th over and then punished Akeal Hosein with two consecutive sixes in the very next over.

After Dwayne Bravo walloped the biggest six of MLC, Texas still needed 49 runs off 16 balls to win the encounter. Bravo went all guns blazing after that, hitting five boundaries and two more sixes. But all his efforts proved to be futile, as Texas fell six runs short of the target. Bravo remained unbeaten on 76 off 39 balls.