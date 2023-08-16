WATCH: The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Makes A Pitstop At The Iconic Taj Mahal

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a stratospheric scale, giving fans around the world a unique opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy, ahead of the marquee event in India.

The Tour was launched in spectacular fashion, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and some stunning shots were captured of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere from 4k cameras.

And now, in the next leg of the trophy tour, a pitstop was made at the iconic Taj Mahal.

VIDEO | ICC team takes the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy to Agra for video shoot at the iconic Taj Mahal.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/HCGmSNT0PU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is being organized in India. Less than a month and a half is left in the World Cup. In such a situation, the ICC has started preparations for the promotion of the World Cup. On Wednesday morning in Agra, the coveted trophy was placed on the video shoot platform of the Taj Mahal.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to begin from 5 October. The Indian team will start its World Cup campaign with a match against Australia that will be played in Chennai on 8 October. And the most awaited fixture between India and Pakistan will be held on 14 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.