WATCH: Tilak Varma's Family Celebrates in Stands as Mumbai Indians Batter Plays a Rollicking Knock vs RCB

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma on Sunday played a knock to remember, rescuing his team from what was a horrific batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 5. He scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 deliveries, with the help of 9 boundaries and 4 sixes, to help MI post a challenging total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs.

Tilak walked out to bat when MI were reduced to 20 for in just 5.2 overs. Mumbai’s top three batters – Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma – were back in the dugout after making minimal contributions and the onus was completely on the middle order. Tilak rose to the occasion and stitched a fifty-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nehal Wadhera.

The wickets continued to fall but Varma held his nerves and notched up his half-century off 32 deliveries.

After reaching the milestone, he shifted gears and amplified the MI innings with an unbeaten 48-run partnership with Arshad Khan for the 8th wicket.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Apart from all these reactions, one video that garnered immense attention was Varma’s family members cheering up for the batter.

Checkout the video:

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI’s batting department on Sunday. For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma picked up two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.

