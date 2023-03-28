WATCH: Top Moments of RCB Unbox at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore began their training at the home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (March 26), hosting a glittery event, which was termed “RCB Unbox.”

The fun-filled ceremony had the presence of all the Bangalore players including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Siraj and the legendary duo of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. The franchise dropped some glimpses of the event on their official Instagram page, where numerous fans could be spotted storming into the venue with much enthusiasm.

The video also featured brief interviews of De Villiers, Siraj, Dinesh Karthik and other cricketers, who expressed their joy in interacting with the home crowd after a hiatus of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From musical concerts to the team’s practice, from the lap of honour to unveiling the new season’s kit, the RCB Unbox had every element to enthral the fans. The RCB legends- Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers- were inducted into the Hall of Fame, while popular singers like Jason Derulo and Sonu Nigam gave powerful performances on the stage.

After the video dropped on Instagram, it went on to garner overwhelming response from the RCB fans. A fan got nostalgic after seeing the team legends together as he said, “RCB is not just a team. It is an emotion.” Another fan wrote, “Feels sad watching Ab becoming emotional while talking in the dressing room.” Referring to Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, an overwhelmed supporter noted, “Three legends in that one frame.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli also shared a clip of the event on his personal Instagram account. Underlining Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers’ participation, the former RCB captain captioned, “Nothing just the first team practice at Chinnaswamy and two of the legends of Bengaluru back in front of our amazing fans.” In the footage, Gayle was captured matching the hook step of “Gangnam Style” while the South African legend was spotted having some friendly banters with Kohli.

Even after preparing a solid squad each season and reaching the playoff thrice, Royal Challengers Bangalore have not yet lifted the IPL trophy. The Faf du Plessis-led side advanced to the knockout stage last season as well but could not overcome Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier. RCB will begin their campaign this year with a blockbuster clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The match is slated to be hosted at Bangalore’s home on April 2.

