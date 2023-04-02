WATCH: Trent Boult Runs Riot in First Over as Jason Holder Grabs Sensational Catch to Dismiss Rahul Tripathi

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jason Holder displayed incredible agility while grabbing a sensational catch at slip to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi in the Indian Premier League match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Trent Boult ran riot in the first over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi on ducks. Left-handed Abhishek was clean bowled on the third ball of the over as he failed to read the inswinger well. While Tripathi charged down the ground on the fifth ball to break the shackles but only managed to edge it behind stumps where Holder dived to his left to grab a stunning catch.

Rajasthan Royals, who finished the last season as runners-up, started the IPL 2023 with scintillating batting performances at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Riding on half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League.

Put in to bat, the Royals got off to a flying start with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7×4, 3×6).

Promising uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal made an identical 54 (37b; 9×4) as the opening duo put together 85 runs inside the Powerplay.

After the duo’s departure, skipper Sanju Samson maintained their momentum in his 32-ball 55 (3×4, 4×6).

T Natarajan (3-0-23-2) was the pick of SRH bowler and dragged the Royals back in a tidy penultimate over where he dismissed Samson and gave away just seven runs. Left-arm Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with 2 for 41. Tearaway pacer Umran Malik also claimed a wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. While stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid and Washington Sundar remained wicketless in their first match of the season.

