WATCH: Tushar Deshpande’s Epic Reaction To MS Dhoni’s Tactical Move Against KKR Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table after they outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring affair on Sunday, April 23. Chennai batters stole the show at Eden Gardens, making 235 runs in 20 overs. Though it was nothing short of a next-to-impossible target, captain MS Dhoni’s tactical masterclass and Chennai’s in-form bowling attack didn’t let the Knight Riders reach even close to the required total.

Now a video that is going viral across social media demonstrates Dhoni’s influence on his bowlers and how his game-reading ability helped them get the desired result. Tushar Deshpande was captured showing a thumbs-up to the skipper after the young pacer got the better of Narayan Jagadeesan in the second delivery of his first over.

Deshpande bowled a short-pitch, outside-off delivery with Jagadeesan willing to clear the boundary over the cover region. The batter totally mistimed the attempt and the ball did nothing but found a thick outside edge of his bat. Ravindra Jadeja, who was placed in the deep mid-wicket wasted no time reacting and started following the trajectory of the ball.

The Indian all-rounder pulled off a spectacular dive and ended up carrying it safely in his clasp. Following Jadeja’s successful attempt, Deshpande broke into emphatic celebration while smilingly making a gesture towards Dhoni.

The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave Chennai a blistering start in the powerplay. After Gaikwad was dismissed for 35, Conway continued the show and eventually notched up his fourth half-century of this season. After the openers built the foundation well, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube went on to show off their big-hitting prowess. While Dube scored an explosive 21-ball fifty, Rahane remained unbeaten at 71 off 29 balls. Ravindra Jadeja also played a devastating cameo of 18 runs, which consisted of two maximums.

Stepping on to chase the massive score, Kolkata suffered an early blow with opener Sunil Narine returning to the dugout with a 3-ball duck. After the openers’ departure, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer tried to settle down a bit but had to surrender in front of the Chennai spin attack. Rinku Singh and Jason Roy showed their mettle late in the chase but it all came in a losing cause as Kolkata fell 49 runs short of the target in the end.

