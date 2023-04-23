Watch: Venkatesh Iyer Vibes to Chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' as CSK Captain Bats at Eden Gardens

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been enjoying massive crowd support in both home and away games in the ongoing season of IPL 2023. The legendary wicketkeeper batter got loud cheers from the away fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Wankhede Stadium and the case was the same on Sunday at Eden Gardens in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dhoni came out to bat in the final over of the innings after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal with two balls left and the jam-packed Eden Gardens started chanting ‘Dhoni… Dhoni… Dhoni…’. It was an iconic moment and even opposition batter Venkatesh Iyer, who was sitting in the dugout, started vibing on the chants.

Live Score KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Updates

Meanwhile, Dhoni had very less scope to make a major impact in the game with the bat as he faced just two balls. The first ball he faced was turned out to a waist-height no ball as he took a review to overturn the umpire’s decision. While he missed the free hit completely and took a double on the final ball of the innings.

Vibing to the chants pic.twitter.com/9dQbgKOpZ6— DHONI GIFS™ (@Dhoni_Gifs) April 23, 2023

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The speculation is rife that Dhoni might bid adieu to IPL after the ongoing season. The legendary wicketkeeper batter himself admitted that it is the last phase of his career and he wants to enjoy it after Chennai Super Kings’ clinical 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube slammed quickfire half-centuries to help Chennai Super Kings a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

Sent into bat, Conway (56 off 40) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 20) shared quick 73 runs for the opening wicket to hand CSK a scintillating start.

After the duo’s departure, Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK’s scoring rate high.

CSK’s top order took most of the KKR bowlers to cleaners to pile up the big score.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR’s lone bright spot in the bowling department.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here