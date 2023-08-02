WATCH: Virat Kohli Aces Swag Game With His 'Kala Chashma' Look During India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli missed the third ODI against West Indies but the star batter still managed to grab the eyeballs at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Rested during the third ODI, Kohli was spotted watching the game from the dugout and his stylish avatar soon got the internet buzzing. The batting maestro was spotted wearing stylish sunglasses.

The beloved cricketer enjoys a fan following that can be envied by the biggest celebrities and is one of the biggest sports personalities in the world. Carrying out his dapper look, Kohli was seen involved in a conversation with Umran Malik and Axar Patel. Broadcasters did not miss a beat and posted a video of Kohli with the famous Bollywood song ‘Kala Chashma’ in the background.

Fans were quick to shower love for ‘King’ Kohli with comments about his trending look and the style icon that he is. A fan posted his picture with the caption, “Virat Kohli can easily put all Bollywood actors to shame” while one said, “Dashing Virat Kohli at Trinidad.”

Dashing Virat Kohli at Trinidad.The Rulling King of World Cricket. pic.twitter.com/Fqi9ZZBW8B — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 1, 2023

Virat Kohli can easily put all bollywood actors to shame pic.twitter.com/gCe1W9V5Yf— leisha (@katyxkohli17) August 1, 2023

Kohli was rested for the last 2 ODIs of the series against West Indies as the Indian Team looked to give opportunities to the youngsters. Kohli has had a career resurgence recently with him scoring centuries after a long break.

From November 2019, Kohli’s fans had to wait nearly 3 years to watch the “King” score a ton. It finally happened on September 8, 2022, when Virat played an unbelievable knock in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. He scored his 71st international hundred which also marked his 1st T20I ton and ended the drought for him. Since then, Virat has breached the triple-figure mark frequently and now stands at 76 centuries with his latest coming in the 2nd Test against West Indies.

India, in the absence of skipper Rohit and Kohli, came out all guns blazing with 4 batters scoring half-centuries. India posted a total of 351 which became an impossible task for West Indies who got bundled out for 151 runs and were defeated by a margin of 200 runs. India after successfully winning the Test series and the ODI series, will start the T20I series against the Caribbeans on Thursday, August 3.