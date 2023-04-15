WATCH: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Completing His Third Fifty of Season

Premier Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli continued his imperious form with the bat and scored his third half-century of the season with a 50-run knock against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The batting maestro picked up his form right from the start of this season after a quiet IPL 2022.

On Saturday, Kohli completed his half-century in 33 balls and showed his aggressive side while celebrating the feat. The 34-year-old was all pumped as the fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium were cheering loudly for their favourite player.

The Aggressive Virat Kohli💯Fifty just 34 ball.DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/wZDCV8KXk2— @Msdian07™ (@Heaven000007) April 15, 2023

It was a fine knock from the former RCB skipper which was laced with 6 fours and a six. He managed to stabilise the RCB innings after Faf du Plessis’ departure but he failed to convert the fifty into a triple-figure score. He was dismissed right after the fifty. A juicy full toss from Lalit Yadav lured Kohli to play a big shot but he failed to time it and was caught near the boundary rope by young Yash Dhull.

Kohli shared a fine 42-run stand with Du Plessis to give RCB a fine start once again at Chinnaswamy Stadium. While he took the RCB innings forward with another crucial 47-run partnership with Mahipal Lomror.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 on Saturday.

Bangalore, who also lost their last couple of matches made a couple of changes, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also making his IPL debut for RCB.

“Would have done the same. Hopefully it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It’s difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

