WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Host RCB Players and Support Staff For Dinner at Their Restaurant in Mumbai

Virat Kohli hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore players and support staff at his restaurant in Mumbai a day after his team’s Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner for the RCB family at One8 Commune.

Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and other RCB stars arrived in the team bus wearing casuals for the dinner. While some RCB players were also accompanied by their families.

Meanwhile, RCB are going through a tough phase in the ongoing season of IPL with back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. They are currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table with 5 wins in 11 matches. The recent defeats have made their chances of making to playoffs stage quite slim as their NRR is also negative (-0.345).

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 52 handed Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

A fourth-century stand of the season between Faf du Plessis (65 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (68 off 33) took Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for five after Mumbai put them in to bat.

Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians maintained their impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015, racing to victory in 16.3 overs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt they were 20 runs short.

“I think at least 20, the context of the wickets so far this season, anything under 220 with MI’s batting line-up. They are a strong side, they bat deep. We didn’t capitalise on the last five overs (of our innings), so very disappointed," he said.

Du Plessis was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83-run knock for MI.

“(SKY) He’s one of the best, when he gets going he’s really difficult to bowl too. So many options you can’t shut him down. (Siraj) He’s been fantastic, the nature of T20 cricket is bowlers will be under pressure. That is the nature of the beast, long batting line-ups and guys are going to come out and play positively," he said.