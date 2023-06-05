WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Receive Manchester City Jerseys During FA Cup Final at Wembley

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma shared their experience of watching the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Virat and Anushka were present at Wembley to witness the mega Manchester derby as the couple was seen supporting City who were eventual winners of the finale.

Apart from Kohli, other Indian players - Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav also went out to watch the match as they took time out of the Indian team’s training session ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia.

Talking about watching the mega clash, Anushka said she enjoyed the clash as he also witnessed an El Classico - Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the past.

“Yeah, it’s been crazy. It’s been amazing. The kind of passion that you can receive in football game is just really unparalleled. So yeah, enjoying ourselves. To watch Man City. Yes, I have been to one of the games before and like Virat as I have bragging rights. So I went to an El Classico," Anushka said in a video posted by Manchester City.

While Kohli said that he only witnessed a pre-season game live from the stadium. However, he revealed that he entered the stadium five minutes late and missed Manchester City’s first goal which they scored in the 12th second only.

“We got five minutes late and Manchester City were 1-0 up so missed watching Man City score the goal. I went to a football stadium once before, but there is a pre-season game, this is something totally unbelievable, and incredible life," Kohli said.

While the batting maverick also talked about the difference in atmosphere at a cricket and a football match.

“I have played in different places in the world. What you get in probably every football game, we get it in the premier games and cricket, you know, like India vs Pakistan in World Cup is like that probably would be louder but the passion that we see with fans here and you know how strongly they support their teams is something which is incredible to watch in every game," he added.

Kohli further talked highly of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who has guided the team to three back-to-back Premier League titles.

“And obviously watching Man City play is a great thing to be because I have followed the team pretty closely ever. since I had a chat with Pep, and understood his mindset about what he is come here for and what is done with the club is absolutely amazing," he added.

He also talked about the growth of football in India through Indian Super League.

“So it’s a decent start. Affiliations with the Premier League clubs are something that’s going to help the game grow. The more players that come over and share their experience, it’s going to be great for Indian Football. The talent is definitely there we see improvements in the national side because of these, you know, cross-connections as well," he added.

Kohli is currently in England for the mega World Test Championship Final against Australia. He said that the team has played in England in the past and they are not getting too intense about it.

“Pretty chilled out we have been in England a few times nothing hectic pretty much the same old usual stuff, not getting too intense and just enjoying yourself and just one Test match," he added.

Kohli and Anushka were also presented with Manchester City jerseys from the club.