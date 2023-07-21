CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Virat Kohli Bows Down, Kisses His Wedding Ring After Scoring 29th Test Century
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Virat Kohli Bows Down, Kisses His Wedding Ring After Scoring 29th Test Century

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 20:45 IST

Trinidad & Tobago

Virat Kohli celebrates upon scoring his century against the West Indies. (Credit: AFP)

The King raised his bat up in jubilation as Kohli and Jadeja lead the charge for India in the first innings of the Second Test against the West Indies.

Time takes time, and so did The King. After a five-year hiatus, Kohli finally got to yet another overseas international century in the Second Test against the West Indies in Queen’s Park Oval.

Kohli reached the milestone with a sublime boundary off Shannon Gabriel with India at 314-4. Kohli reached the milestone on his 500th international appearance and his 111th Test.

Kohli let out an elated sigh of relief and pride, as he lifted his bat up in the air for the 76th time in his international career. He now has 29 test centuries for India and has moved on to 10th on the list of combined international appearances.

first published:July 21, 2023, 20:45 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 20:45 IST