WATCH: Virat Kohli Bows Down, Kisses His Wedding Ring After Scoring 29th Test Century

Time takes time, and so did The King. After a five-year hiatus, Kohli finally got to yet another overseas international century in the Second Test against the West Indies in Queen’s Park Oval.

Kohli reached the milestone with a sublime boundary off Shannon Gabriel with India at 314-4. Kohli reached the milestone on his 500th international appearance and his 111th Test.

Kohli let out an elated sigh of relief and pride, as he lifted his bat up in the air for the 76th time in his international career. He now has 29 test centuries for India and has moved on to 10th on the list of combined international appearances.