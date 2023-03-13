WATCH: Virat Kohli Congratulates Teammates as India Qualify for the World Test Championship Final

It turned out to be a super Monday for all the Indian cricket fans when they came to know that Rohit Sharma & Co made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) finals much before the fourth Test against Australia concluded in Ahmedabad. All the credit goes to New Zealand ace Kane Williamson whose heroic knock against Sri Lanka in the Wellington Test handed India the ticket to the finale. With 1 run needed off the final delivery of the final day, the former Black Caps skipper took a risky single to snatch victory away from Sri Lanka’s jaw. The act sealed a 2-wicket thrilling win for the hosts, giving Team India a reason to celebrate.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: LIVE

Rohit Sharma and his boys were heading into the second session of the final day of the Ahmedabad Test when Williamson’s gutsy single knocked Lanka out of the WTC race. Before huddling up, the players congratulated each other for making it to the WTC final for the second time in a row.

Virat Kohli shook hands with each and every teammate to acknowledge the massive achievement. Team India will face Australia in the WTC final, which will be played at the London Oval from June 7-11.

The BCCI shared the video on its Instagram handle and wrote, “I. C. Y. M. I. The handshakes and reactions say it all! #TeamIndia have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023! Congratulations.”

Williamson and Neil Wagner stole a bye from the last ball of the first cricket test Monday to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets and emphasize New Zealand’s aptitude for extraordinary test match victories. Only two weeks after New Zealand beat England by a single run at the Basin Reserve, the Black Caps again played a part in one of the most incredible finishes in test match history.

The winning run came from a bye after Williamson missed with his swipe at the ball. He finished 121 not out with New Zealand 285-8 and Sri Lanka two wickets shy of their target.

