WATCH: Virat Kohli Dance to Nepal's Famous Song Tunes During Asia Cup Encounter

Batting maestro Virat Kohli displayed his dance moves during the Asia Cup encounter between India and Nepal on Monday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The batting maestro loves dancing and sometimes he can’t stop himself from shaking some legs on the field with loud music in the background. Kohli, who is known for his jovial nature, has often seen shaking legs on the field during the break between two overs.

During the Asia Cup clash on Monday, Kohli was seen dancing to Nepal’s music. He shook his legs on the famous Nepali song ‘Kutu Ma Kutu’. It is a very well-known song on the Internet with a whopping 193 million views on YouTube.

The Nepal cricket team fans inside the stadium were elated to see Kohli dancing to their country’s famous song.

Meanwhile, Kohli managed to redeem himself after dropping an easy catch as he claimed a tricky one-handed catch during the Asia Cup encounter against Nepal. Kohli dropped an easy catch in the second over to give Aasif Sheikh an extra life and he went on to hit a half-century. However, Kohli managed to grab his tricky catch to end his stay in the 30th over.

Rain interrupted the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday. Sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up.

On a pitch that aided spinners more, Nepal put up a much-improved batting display after being skittled out for 104 against Pakistan last week.

Wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh was brilliant in his 58 off 97 balls, laced with eight fours. Nepal were also aided by some erratic bowling from India and very sloppy work in fielding, leading to catches being dropped in the first five overs and plenty of misfields happening.

At the time of interruption Dipendra Singh Airee (27 not out) and Sompal Kami (11 not out) were at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets for India.