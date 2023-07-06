WATCH: Virat Kohli Once Again Gets Dismissed After Poking Outside-off Delivery in Practice Match

Team India paceman Jaydev Unadkat got the better of batting maestro Virat Kohli in the intra-squad practice match ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies. Unadkat exploited Kohli’s major weakness in red-ball cricket as the 34-year-old once again poked the ball outside the off-stump and got caught at the first slip.

Kohli has not been at his best in red-call cricket in recent times, he scored just one century in more than two and half years which has also put his place in the team under the scanner.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Struggle Continues, Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Practice Match Ahead of West Indies Tests

The batting maestro’s average has dipped as his conversion rate of scoring a century after getting a fifty drastically dropped. Several bowlers around the globe have found a chink in Virat Kohli’s armour - the ball outside the off stump.

The left-armer’s angle is an awkward one and Unadkat bowled one outside the off-stump, and India’s No. 1 batter, without any distinct footwork, fished at it to be caught by a local fielder stationed at first slip.

Meanwhile, the Indian team included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game. The first Test begins on July 12.

Also Read | ‘Mehnat Karega, Aur Achha Karne ki Koshish Karega’: Rinku Unfazed by WI Snub, Says Coach | Exclusive

Most of the batters retired after playing around 50 to 75 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal doing his cause no harm with a 54 off 76 balls before taking a break.

After the defeat in World Test Championship Final, India made big changes in their Test set-up as Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been dropped from the side. While youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal got their maiden Test call-up in the side.

In the absence of Shami, Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace unit comprises of Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.