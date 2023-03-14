Watch: Virat Kohli Gifts Jerseys to Australia Cricketers; Twitter Users Laud His Sportsmanship

Virat Kohli capped off the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a much-awaited century in the final Test in Ahmedabad. Following the match, the former India captain gifted signed jerseys to Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey and opening batter Usman Khawaja.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of Kohli’s pleasant exchange with the two Australian players.

“King Kohli had some memorabilia to give to his Australian teammates post the final Test. Gestures like these…,” BCCI tweeted.

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 522k views on Twitter. Indian cricket fans and followers also showered praise on Kohli in the comments section.

One Twitter user opined that gestures like these will help in creating harmony between the two countries.

“Such gestures are much above the game. Bonds are forever. We play this gentleman’s game under competitive spirit and not under any bad spirit. Very proud to see this, hope this will create more goodwill and harmony. Well done,” the tweet read.

“Good to see teammates interacting with each other,” wrote another social media user.

A certain Twitter user lauded the sportsmanship. “Great sportsmanship. Beauty of Test cricket,” the comment read.

“He may not be the captain but he is something else in the Indian team. He is our pride king Kohli,” wrote another Twitter user.

Another user posted, “Great sportsman spirit shown by Virat Kohli here. Can’t wait to see India play against Australia at the Kensington Oval in June."

Coming back to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli ended his three-year-long drought for a Test century during the fourth Test. The 34-year-old produced a sublime knock of 186 in the first innings.

However, the contest ended in a dull draw as Rohit Sharma-led India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win.

