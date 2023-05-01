WATCH: Virat Kohli Imitates Partner Faf du Plessis' Batting Stance And It's a 10 on 10

From setting up a strong foundation for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to pulling off match-winning knocks- the partnership of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis has been just unstoppable. But it is not just their chemistry in the match that has enthralled cricket fans. Their off-field camaraderie has been no less spectacular. A video of Kohli and Du Plessis sharing a light-hearted moment in the nets now has gone viral on social. In the video, the star Indian batter could be seen imitating the Bangalore skipper’s batting stance. Both batters can be spotted shadow-practising during a training session. Kohli’s pinpoint emulation, quite unsurprisingly, soon triggered buzz on Twitter.

Virat Kohli imitating Faf Du Plessis' batting stance.A lovely video! pic.twitter.com/wvngVL3rJq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2023

Pointing out Du Plessis and Kohli’s comradeship, one user wrote, “It shows how they are getting along with each other. Good to see such camaraderie with the most important and experienced players in RCB. It’s a very good sign. Only wish our middle and lower order batting issue is sorted.”

It shows how they getting along with each other.Good to see such camaraderie with the most important and experienced players in RCB Its a very good sign 😊 Only wish our middle and lower order batting issue is sorted 😕 — ಅಹಂ ದೇವಸ್ಮಿ (@AhamDevasmi) April 29, 2023

It seemed this fan could not get over Virat Kohli’s well-timed cover drive.

Even during shadow practice, Kohli’s cover drive looks gorgeous— HD (@cricketfanHD) April 29, 2023

Another person expressed his admiration for the stance.

It's the most beautiful stance for me.It's always joyful to watch. Eyes like it immediately. — AHMAD AHMAD (@ahmadahmad28191) April 29, 2023

Terming Virat Kohli as a ‘special’ player, this fan showered praise on the former India captain.

The hunger to learn, earlier with ab ,now faf that's what make him special— Tobias (anti impact player rule) (@starcy_56) April 29, 2023

With five half-centuries and 333 runs in eight matches, Virat Kohli has done a commendable job in this season’s IPL. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, has 422 runs and five half-centuries to his name in IPL 2023 till now.

Bangalore’s two-match winning streak was halted by Kolkata Knight Riders last week. Batting first, Kolkata registered a solid total of 200. Bangalore’s stand-in skipper Kohli pulled off a crucial knock of 54 but it was not enough to take his side past the finishing line. du Plessis could only manage to score 17 runs in the fixture. Bangalore, eventually, fell short by 21 runs in the contest against the Nitish Rana-led side.

After claiming four wins from eight games, Bangalore currently find themselves in the sixth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. In their next assignment, they will be up against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

