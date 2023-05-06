WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma, Touches His Feet Ahead of DC vs RCB in IPL 2023

Batting maestro Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of the mega Indian Premier League encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli arrived for a training session before the match and he was welcomed with a loud cheer from the crowd as the fans were rooting for the local boy.

He straightaway went to meet Rajkumar near the pitch and touched his feet to seek his blessing before the highly-anticipated match.

The fans have come in big numbers for the mega clash which was completely sold out and interestingly they were seen backing local boy Kohli rather than Delhi Capitals.

