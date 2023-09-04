WATCH: Virat Kohli Redeems Himself With One-handed Stunner Against Nepal in Asia Cup Clash

Virat Kohli managed to redeem himself after dropping an easy catch as he claimed a tricky one-handed catch during the Asia Cup encounter against Nepal at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The Indian fielders had some buttery fingers at the start of the innings as they dropped three catches in the first five overs to give lifelines to the Nepal openers. Kohli dropped an easy catch in the second over to give Aasif Sheikh an extra life and he went on to hit a half-century. However, Kohli managed to grab his tricky catch to end his stay in the 30th over.

On the first ball of the second over, Sheikh drove it on the short cover point where Kohli fumbled and dropped an easy catch as Mohammed Siraj had to wait to take his first wicket.

However, the Hyderabad pacer managed to get the better of Sheikh in the 30th over in almost similar fashion as this time Kohli grabbed a one-handed catch at the same position. Sheikh departed for a well-made 58 which was laced with 8 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Kohli wasn’t the only fielder who dropped a catch at the start of the innings as Shreyas Iyer dropped a tricky one of Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel at the first slip. It was more of a regulation catch but the ball travelled quickly in the slip and he failed to hold onto it as Mohammed Shami missed out on an early wicket.

While Ishan Kishan failed to grab on in the fifth over to give Bhurtel another life. The Nepal batter gloved the ball behind the stumps, Kishan reached there in time but failed to hold onto it.

India made one change to their XI as Jasprit Bumrah missed out as he travelled back to India for the birth of his first child as Mohammed Shami got the opportunity.

“We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don’t know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt," Rohit said at the toss.