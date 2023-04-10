WATCH: Virat Kohli Roars in Celebration after Taking KL Rahul's Catch; Anushka Sharma Appluads

Virat Kohli sent back KL Rahul after completing the catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj during match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

After taking the catch, Kohli celebrated in typical Kohli fashion. Bollywood star and Kohli wife Anushka Sharma was in the stands for the IPL clash and applauded the catch.

Anushka Sharma is spotted at Chinnaswamy to support his Husband Virat Kohli.Ansushka Sharma Virat Kohli ♥️This Couple is Love pic.twitter.com/P3TxSJEiat— Over Thinker Lawyer (RCB ♥️) (@Mujha_q_Nakala) April 10, 2023

Celebration of Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli took the catch ❤️#RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/Xobr9FvR3U— ⁣ (@Here4VK18) April 10, 2023

#RCBvsLSG #ViratKohliCelebration by Virat Kohli after kl rahul’s catch, RCB on fireVirat Kohli is happy Anushka Sharma is happy and RCB fans are happypic.twitter.com/NChits7IZz— ⭐ (@superking1815) April 10, 2023

Virat Kohli’s catch and aggression with Anushka Sharma celebrating, perfect day for RCB fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyF4k9A5hX— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 10, 2023

VIRAT KOHLI TAKES A CATCH AND ANUSHKA SHARMA CLAPPING FROM THE STAND. THIS VIDEO IS SO WHOLESOME. ❤️❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/F0hZW6KLIi— S. (@Sobuujj) April 10, 2023

Kohli Anushka Reaction on KL Rahul Catch pic.twitter.com/wVEA0dblYh— Aakash Chopra (@Aakash_Vani_1) April 10, 2023

ANUSHKA SHARMA CHEERING ON VIRAT KOHLI’S CATCH OHHH THAT’S PARENTS THAT’S FAMILY— ridz (@filmkirbys) April 10, 2023

#RCBvsLSGThat Aggression of King Kohli and Happiness of Anushka SharmaWholesome ❤️— Saubhagaya Mahajan (@saubhagaya078) April 10, 2023

On the first ball of the 12th over, Siraj returned with e ball to get Rahul, after getting the wicket of Kyle Mayers in the first over. He bowled it full on the pads as Rahul tried to flick it for a maximum but did not get the timing right. It went straight down the throat of the deep square leg where Kohli let out a roar in celebration.

Earlier, Kohli had smashed Avesh Khan for a six and four in consecutive deliveries in the second over to up the tempo after a rather timid start. Avesh was again at the receiving end of Kohli’s wrath as the former India captain clobbered the bowler for three boundaries in the fourth over.

High on confidence, Kohli then pulled Krunal Pandya over the fence in the next over.

Kohli was at his best as he hit straight over Mark Wood’s head for a boundary and then pulled the bowler over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Kohli brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over, to register the record of having fifty-plus scores against all active IPL sides.

(With inputs from Agencies)

