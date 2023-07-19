WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Players Meet Brian Lara in Trinidad Ahead of 2nd Test

Team India players including Virat Kohli and Rohit Shama met batting great Brian Lara ahead of the second Test match against West Indies in Trinidad. Lara, one of the greatest batters to have played the game, was roped in as the performance mentor for the West Indies as he spent time with home players ahead of the opening match. The legendary batter was also present in Trinidad.

The BCCI posted a video on social media where head coach Rahul Dravid and star players including Kohli, Rohit, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja graciously met Lara and shook hands with him.

“When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara," the BCCI captioned the video.

When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara 😃👏#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/t8L8lV6Cso— BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

India thrashed West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. With the win, India started the new World Test Championship Cycle on a high.

The West Indies have included spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer in the squad for the second Test against India beginning on Thursday. Sinclair, who has featured in seven ODIs and six T20Is, is yet to play a Test match. The 23-year-old replacing Reifer is the only change in the squad for the hosts after an innings defeat against India in Dominica.

Another off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who struggled with a chest infection during the series opener, has been retained.

Meanwhile, India are expected to field the same XI from the last match as skipper Rohit Sharma has high expectations from young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

“So we need to give (him) opportunities. He’s a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket."

The captain also said he had spoken to Ishan on how he wanted the youngster to play his game.

“I have had a clear conversation with him on how I want him to play and have given him complete freedom. He has the game and if he wants a bit of freedom to express himself, then that is our job. We will do that with Ishan," he added.