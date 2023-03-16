Watch: Virender Sehwag Recalls Hilarious Incident That Left Shoaib Akhtar Fearing For His Career After His Ill-fated Attempt to Lift Sachin Tendulkar

The social media exchanges between Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar make for an entertaining read for the users. Time and again they end up trolling each other on Twitter but Sehwag says it’s because the two gel really well together and Akhtar is his closest friend among the Pakistan cricketers.

Sharing an anecdote from his playing days, Sehwag revealed how during a function, Akhtar was left fearing for his career following an incident with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

“We were at a function. Shoaib tried lifting Tendulkar who wasn’t light weight. However, in his attempt resulted in both Shoaib and Tendulkar taking a tumble. His (Akhtar’s) expression changed. I warned him how BCCI will now complain with the PCB about this incident involving their top player and you will be thrown out of the team. Your career is finished," Sehwag told Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel TheRanveerShowHindi.

Sehwag continued, “He requested Sachin to keep the incident to himself and not complain while apologising. Even today whenever Sachin paaji and I meet, we recall that incident."

Sehwag also revealed why he teases Akhtar on Twitter.

“See we are friends. We have the right to be able to do so, it’s fun. It also helps in getting business. I often tell about my equation with Akhtar so it helps in us working together (commentary, chat shows etc). A documentary is being made on India-Pakistan and I recommended that Akhtar must be a part of it because we have a good bond and people are going to like what we’ll talk about," Akhtar said.

He also claimed that Akhtar, one of the fiercest fast bowlers to have played the game, is quite hilarious off camera. “Something happens to him when on camera. He’s different off camera. He jokes around quite a lot. But on camera, he’s a different character," Sehwag said.

