Watch: Wanindu Hasaranga Shares Emotional Moment With Sister at Her Wedding

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga had an emotional moment during her sister’s wedding. Hasaranga was captured shedding tears on the occasion of his sister, Chathu De Silva’s wedding. A video of the heart-melting event was dropped on X (earlier known as Twitter) by a fan, and the post went viral in no time. In the clip, Hasaranga could be seen struggling to control his emotions while sharing a tight hug with his younger sibling. Touched by the moment, some guests came forward to console the brother-sister duo. While wiping tears, Hasaranga also made sure to congratulate his brother-in-law.

Wanindu Hasaranga gets emotional at his sister’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/OEuHgm7eSX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 26, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced on the microblogging platform, fans rallied to the post, highlighting the bond between Hasaranga and his sister. The comment section got flooded with uncountable red heart emojis as users felt connected to the cricketer’s emotion. One of them was quick to acknowledge, “Every brother gets emotional at their sister’s marriage.”

Every brother get emotional at there sisters marriage.. ❤😘— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) August 26, 2023

Fans also congratulated the couple on their marriage and wished for their well-being. An individual commented, “May her sister live a life like a princess at her in-laws’ home.”

May her sister lives a life like princess in her in laws home— Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) August 26, 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga also dropped a glimpse of his sister’s glittery marriage ceremony on Instagram. In the photograph, the cricketer, dressed in traditional attire, could be seen posting with the newlywed couple. Sharing his feelings, Hasaranga wrote in the caption, “Words can’t express how much I love you. May you always stay happy and blessed in your new journey. Still, you are my sister and forever.”

Hasaranga’s sister was showered with love and blessings on his Instagram account by all his fans.

A post shared by Wanindu Hasaranga DE Silva (@wanindu_49_waniya)

Hasaranga is coming off a dream season in the Lanka Premier League where he served as the captain of the B-Love Kandy. Hasaranga not only led the franchise to their maiden title but also took home the Player of the Tournament award for his immense contributions to the triumph. He folded up the campaign as the leading run-scorer, aggregating 279 runs in 10 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 189. Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker as well, bagging 19 wickets.

Sri Lanka will miss the service of Hasaranga in the first few games of the Asia Cup after the all-rounder picked a thigh strain while he was playing in the LPL. Another first-team player Dushmantha Chameera also sustained an unfortunate injury during the franchise competition and is doubtful for the international tournament. Sri Lanka will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup with a match against Bangladesh on August 31.