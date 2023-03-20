Watch: Wellington Wind Pushes The Ball Away Resulting in Hilarious Scene During NZ-SL 2nd Test

During the 2nd Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Wellington, bowlers found it quite difficult to maintain their line and length due to extreme weather conditions, especially during the opening day of the contest. On the penultimate day at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, the wind pressure reached a level that a delivery bowled by New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell drifted away from Sri Lanka tailender Prabath Jayasuriya.

The bizarre incident took place in the 121st over of the second innings.

The visuals of the peculiar incident have now gone viral on social media.

Watch the delivery from Bracewell drift away:-

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here’s the supporting evidence… pic.twitter.com/AzQerm4h9b— Rob Williams (@robwilliams_tv) March 20, 2023

Here are some reactions.

One Twitter user hilariously wrote, “Good drift. Bracewell got some really good skills, LOL.”

Good drift …. Bracewell got some really good skills lol 😂😂— shubham (@Armorofarcanine) March 20, 2023

Another social media user walked down the memory lane and commented, “Back to the 80s.”

Back to the 80s— Bhavyadeepsinh Rathod (@sastakomedian) March 20, 2023

A certain person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Reminds me of cricket on the TV in the 70s.”

Reminds me of cricket on the TV in the 70s— Intolerant Leftie #gtto #standwith@garylineker🏏🎸 (@handylorian) March 20, 2023

The relentless pressure of strong winds even compelled the broadcasters to switch their coverage to a single end footage.

For those watching at home, the @sparknzsport camera crew have had to come down from the camera tower at the Adelaide Road end of the Basin Reserve due to extremely high winds in Wellington. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/rlMK6wDqiL— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 20, 2023

Coming back to the second Test, New Zealand secured a massive win - by an innings and 58 runs - to seal the series against Sri Lanka.

Kiwi batter Kane Williamson scored a double hundred in the first innings to guide the hosts to a mammoth total of 580/4 (declared). Matt Henry and Michael Bracewell picked up three wickets each as Sri Lanka folded for a lowly total of 164 in first innings. After being asked to follow on, the visitors did display a spirited batting show in the second innings but it was not enough to avoid a defeat. New Zealand skipper Tim Southee and Blair Tickner claimed three wickets each to bowl out the Asian side for 358.

Earlier, the Kiwis had secured an epic two-wicket triumph in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. The hosts had recorded a thrilling final-ball victory in that encounter. The two teams will now square up in a three-match ODI series, scheduled to start from Saturday, March 25.

