WATCH: West Indies’ Rahkeem Cornwall Dismissed In Hilarious Fashion In CPL Fixture

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall made headlines after he was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match. In the encounter between the Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals, a comical incident happened which left fans in splits.

During Barbados’ innings, opener Cornwall got out on the very first ball in a most unlikely fashion. Cornwall’s lazy running between the wickets cost resulted in his dismissal.

While chasing a huge target of 202, Barbados needed a good start to their innings but what happened in reality was totally expected. Cornwall faced the first ball of his side’s innings and he hit a shot towards the fine-leg region.

The Barbados’ opener tried to snatch a single but he was seen jogging towards the bowler’s end. His slow pace baffled many and Saint Lucia’s Chris Sole made full use of the opportunity by running out Cornwall with a direct hit.

After losing their opening batter, Barbados lost momentum during the run chase. They never got the momentum back and kept losing wickets in quick succession.

Mathew Forde led the Saint Lucia bowling attack picking up three vital wickets while the other bowlers claimed a wicket each to bowl out the opponents for a lowly total of 147.

Saint Lucia defeated Barbados by a convincing margin of 54 runs. Forde was awarded the Man of the Match for his amazing bowling performance.

The Barbados-based side will be facing the Jamaican Tallawahs next in a rematch of the last season’s final on August 20. They will be hoping to bounce back by claiming a win against the defending champions.

On the other hand, their latest win helped Saint Lucia in securing their first points of the competition after the Faf du Plessis-led side was defeated in their first match of the tournament against the Brandon King-led Tallawahs.

The Kings are in hope of a better run this season after a disappointing exit in the eliminators last time at the hands of the eventual winners Jamaican Tallawahs.