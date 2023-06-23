Watch: Will Jacks Punishes Luke Hollman With Five Consecutive Sixes in an Over During T20 Blast Match

Will Jacks lit up the show at the Vitality Blast, smashing five back-to-back sixes in a single over of the high-voltage clash between Surrey and Middlesex on June 22. The event transpired during the 11th over of Surrey’s batting in the first innings with spinner Luke Hollman at the receiving end. Jacks went all guns blazing from the very first delivery of the over, smashing Hollman all around the Oval stadium. It was a fair opportunity for Jacks to join the elite list of players who have an exceptional record of registering six maximums in an over in a T20 game. But the Englishman mistimed to connect an alluring full toss in the final delivery, wrapping up the over with 31 runs.

Jacks did not stick to a particular part of the ground but covered all the regions, showing off his wrist work. He cleared the fence over the deep midwicket off the first ball while the second one was sent over the long-off boundary. He struck over the extra cover in the third and fourth deliveries before smacking a sky-high shot off the fourth ball. Clubbing those spectacular hits from Jacks, the official Twitter page of the Vitality Blast dropped a video with text that read, “Exceptional batting from Will Jacks.”

Exceptional batting from Will Jacks 👏He hits 31 from the over, just missing out on six sixes 😲#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/RVrsw20clo — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 22, 2023

Will Jacks opened the innings for Surrey alongside Laurie Evans and the duo looked to be in a destructive mood since arriving at the crease. They stitched a 177-run partnership and built the foundation of a mammoth total. En route to his 96-run knock which came in just 45 balls, Jacks struck as many as eight boundaries and seven maximums. Evan was able to match his partner’s aggressiveness and scored a 37-ball 85, a blistering knock which was comprised of nine fours and five sixes.

Thanks to the openers’ contribution, Surrey reached a massive total of 252 runs in 20 overs. While it looked like a safe target to defend, their bowlers failed in the task. The Middlesex batters also enjoyed a great day on the batting-friendly surface of the Oval and successfully chased down the required total with four balls to spare. Captain Stephen Eskinazi led from the front and was the highest run-getter for his side, scoring 73 runs off 39 balls.