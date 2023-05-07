WATCH: Wriddhiman Saha Wears His Pants The Wrong Way Around During GT vs LSG in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans’ Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha had a day to remember against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday as he notched up a brilliant 81 runs and knock off just 43 deliveries as the defending champions posted 227 for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs.

ALSO READ| GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill’s Unbeaten 94 Propels Gujarat Titans to 227/2

As the holders came in to field in the second innings, there was a moment of comic relief as the opener was spotted wearing his pants the wrong way around, with the branding of the sponsors plastered across his hamstrig.

One fan took to the social media platform Twitter to share a video of the same with a caption which translates to “Saha has put his pants on the other way around by mistake. But, there was no mistake with his innings."

Saha bhai ne galti se trouser ulta daal lia. but performance mai koi galti nhi GT #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/YlmJeJ3cwZ— Kavish (@iKavish_) May 7, 2023

Another fan posted an update that read “#GTvLSG can Saha wear his trousers properly please"

#GTvLSG can Saha wear his trousers properly please— Vipul Shah (@vips1031) May 7, 2023

One user posted “All focus on Wriddhiman Saha’s Trouser…"

All focus on Wriddhiman Saha’s Trouser…— Nitin Godbole (@nitingodbole) May 7, 2023

Another post read “Saha jaldi jaldi me trouser ulta pehen aaya"

Saha jaldi jaldi me trouser ulta pehen aaya— Navdeep (@navvtwts) May 7, 2023

LSG stand-in captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against GT led by brother Hardik.

The defending champions got off to a brilliant start thanks to Saha and Shubman Gill, who ended the innings unbeaten at 94. The innings did not lack boundaries as the openers alone smashed 12 fours and 11 sixers between them.

ALSO READ| Hardik vs Krunal: ‘Our Father Would Have Been Proud’, Pandya Brothers on Playing as Captains Against Each Other

Saha fell victim to Avesh Khan in the 13 over before Hardik walked in to bat. The 29-year-old made 25 runs off 15 deliveries before Krunal held on to a catch offered up by the younger sibling off Mohsin Khan’s over.

David Miller saw out the innings alongside Gill as the South African chipped in with 21 runs off 12 deliveries.

Chasing the 200-plus total, LSG opened their innings with Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers in hopes of getting all points on offer.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here