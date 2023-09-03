'Way he Soaked up Pressure': Shastri Hails Magnificent Kishan After Sensational Knock vs PAK

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped massive praise on wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan after his brilliant 82-run knock against Pakistan in the group-stage encounter of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The latter walked out to bat after India went three down and needed someone to anchor the innings after the early blows. Batting at No. 5, the wicketkeeper-batter played confidently and scored boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Shastri pointed out that there were uncertainties over Kishan’s batting place before the start of the match but he soaked the pressure well.

“You know what I like best? It was the way he soaked up the pressure. There were doubts about where he was going to bat, and whether he was going to play. He batted magnificently. He was the one player from at the outset who was fluid in shot making, and that confidence rubbed off on Hardik Pandya as well,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) revived India’s innings with a 138-run stand off 141 balls after losing the first four wickets for 66 runs. The duo helped India post a challenging total - 266 on the scoreboard despite an early batting collapse.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Slams Virat Kohli For ‘Nothing Shot’ vs Shaheen Afridi

Pandya has no problem playing second fiddle to Kishan during their fifth-wicket alliance. It was the first time the left-hander was batting below the No.4 slot in his career, and he didn’t show any signs of nerves.

Shastri suggested that Ishan’s knock gave Hardik some confidence as the duo stitched at a crucial stage to revive India’s innings.

“Hardik realized that I’ve got a bloke here who can stay with me. And if we can hang in here and string a partnership of 50 60 70 eventually 138 you know, which was brilliant from India’s point of view because it’s given them a respectable score on the board. A very good score on the board when you consider it’s an India-Pakistan match. From 66 to 4, they will take 267,” Shastri added.