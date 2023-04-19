'We Discuss Tactics...': After Maiden IPL Wicket, Arjun Tendulkar Reveals The Advice He Received From Sachin

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a precise final over as Mumbai Indians claimed their third win on the trot, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

With SRH needing 20 off the last over to win, Arjun bowled brilliantly and claimed his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as MI climbed up to sixth in the IPL 2023 points table.

On the second ball of the final over, Samad got run out while coming back for the second. With 18 needed off 3, Arjun conceded just four runs off the next two deliveries. He chose to bowl full and wide and was able to do the job for his team.

He got his maiden IPL wicket in the process, on the penultimate ball of the match to bowl out SRH for 178.

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it," Arjun said at the end of the game.

“Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side," he added.

Arjun opened the bowling for MI and gave away just 14 runs from his first two overs and came back to bowl only the last over of the match. When asked about it, Arjun said: “I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best."

When asked about what his father, Sachin Tendulkar told him, Arjun revealed: “We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines up front. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it."

MI skipper Rohit Sharma too praised the young Tendulkar, saying: “Life has come a full circle. Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death."

Cameron Green scored his maiden IPL fifty and then came back to pick up a wicket from his four overs and was the star for MI in their 14-run win over SRH.

(With inputs from Agencies)

