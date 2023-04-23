'We Let the Game Slip Towards the End of Our Bowling': MI Head Coach Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their third defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Despite a great start in the chase of 215, the five-time champions were outsmarted by Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday night.

The Mumbai bowlers allowed Punjab to get away with the game in the final five overs of the first innings, wherein they added 96 runs to push their total to a match-winning 214 for 8. In reply, Mumbai Indians fell 13 runs short despite Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26), and skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27) playing some fine knocks at their home ground.

After the loss, MI head coach Mark Boucher lamented that the bowlers gave away runs in plenty towards the end of the first innings.

“I thought the game was in the balance. Surya’s was a big wicket, a couple of centimetres higher or lower and it would probably have gone for a boundary. He held his nerve at the end, so well done to him. We batted well but they (PBKS) did get too many runs, which is disappointing because we controlled half percent of the game. We let it slip towards the end of our bowling (innings),” Boucher told the media after PBKS’ victory.

“It was nice for Surya to get some runs. The way he does, it always looks spectacular. Form is a funny thing, sometimes you judge it by the numbers. He has been hitting the ball really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time before it translated into runs,” he said.

Boucher said it is frustrating when a side concedes 100-odd runs in the last five overs, saying that that was the only reason Mumbai Indians lost on Saturday night.

“We were in control until the 15th over and then they got 96 runs in the last five (overs). That is some hitting. We got it wrong, and it is frustrating because we dominated and when we did lose, we lost it incredibly big. We can put a finger on why we lost,” he added.

