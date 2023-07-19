'We Might Have to': Ben Stokes Indicates England Will Play More Aggressively in Fourth Ashes Due to Weather Forecast

The weather forecast indicates that there could be bad weather in the fourth Ashes Test. Keeping this in mind, Ben Stokes on Tuesday said that the bad weather could mean that England plays even more aggressively as they hope to stay in the hunt with a series-levelling victory at Old Trafford.

England remained in the race to win the Ashes with a three-wicket win against Australia at Headingley. This meant that the hosts were down 2-1 with two matches remaining which are being held at Old Trafford and The Oval.

Ever since Kiwi, Brendon McCullum took over as the Test Coach and chose Stokes as captain, the two came together and have grown in popularity for their approach to Tests which is being termed as ‘Bazball.’

However with rains being predicted in the fourth and fifth day’s forecast, England might have to up the ante in order to force a win in the fourth test starting on Wednesday.

Stokes was quoted by AFP saying, “You never want to look too much into the weather but in the position we find ourselves in, we find we might have to."

Stokes suggested that going down 2-0 forced the England side to step up and get the win and indicated that the weather could also do the same.

England will look to regain the urn as they look to become only the second side to win the Ashes from 2-0. The first-ever side to do so was the Australian team of 1936/37, which was inspired by the batting of Sir Donald Bradman to overturn the 2-0 deficit.

Ben Stokes on being asked if this could be the greatest Ashes series, replied, “If we win this one then going into the last game at 2-2, it would be hard not to say this is the best men’s Ashes series in a long time, if not the best."

England have brought back their record wicket-taker, James Anderson on his home ground, Lancashire as he replaces Ollie Robinson as the only change in the playing eleven.

Anderson was dropped from the side when he only took three wickets in the first two tests.

“When you’re quality performer like Jimmy has been for the last 10 years, he is going to be disappointed that he’s not contributed to the team like he normally does," Stokes said. “But I did say to him, even if you’re not taking wickets like you want to be doing, at the other end you see the pressure you’re putting on the opposition’.

Stokes seemed to have no problem with Anderson being back in the lineup and understood that there might be an off-day even for the greats. The skipper will look to rely on Anderson in this crucial moment as England will look to take advantage of the conditions.