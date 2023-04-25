'We Were Not Excited About Winning The Game': SRH Star's Brutal Assessment of His Batters After Another Failure

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their third consecutive defeat in the IPL 2023 on Monday. SRH fell short of Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring battle.

Disappointed with the result, SRH captain Aiden Markram put the blame on the batting department that failed to chase down a gettable 145-run target.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Markram underlined the Hyderabad batters’ lack of intent to win the game, which according to him, resulted in the defeat. “We were again not good with the bat, didn’t have enough intent. It looked like we were not excited about winning the game actually,” the South Africa star said.

In a bid to overcome the frequent batting failure, Markram said that they need to get down to the basics.

“We are required to get back to the drawing board and begin planning again. We wanted to play a certain brand of cricket but unfortunately, we are disappointing ourselves with the bat.” the Hyderabad skipper explained.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

While being asked about his impact on the team, Markram opened up about his good bonding with the players. He said that he has been enjoying the leadership role and loves to boost the confidence of his team-mates when it’s needed.

Moreover, Markram showered praise on the Hyderabad bowlers for putting up a commendable show against Delhi. The captain was quick to acknowledge, “Tonight, our bowling unit didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. I’m really proud of the bowlers and that’s the only positive thing we can get out of this game.”

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

SRH bowlers were at the top of their form with Delhi posting 144 in 20 overs.

Washington Sundar was superb during his four-over spell as the allrounder picked up three crucial wickets in a single over, bringing the Capitals down to their knees. Among others, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up with two wickets while T Natarajan got one under his belt.

Coming to chase the seemingly easy target, Hyderabad went through quite a similar situation on the bowling-friendly surface. Only four batters from the team managed to breach the two-digit mark. Mayank Agarwal was their standout performer as he scored 49 off 39 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen and Sundar showed off their big-hitting prowess late in the chase but could not take them across the victory line, falling 7 runs short of the required score.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here