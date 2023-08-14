WEF vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred 2023: Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs for Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets

Welsh Fires will be clashing with Trent Rockets at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on tonight in what will be the 20th match of the Men’s Hundred.

Both the teams are coming off a loss in their previous matches and will be looking to bounce back.

The Welsh Fire lost their last match to the Southern Brave in a disappointing fashion as they suffered a batting collapse with Tymal Mills taking a hat-trick.

They lost the match by 9 wickets as their opponents easily chased down the target without much trouble. The Tom Abell-led side would be looking to perform better in this match and improve their ranking on the points table.

The bottom-placed Trent Rockets will be looking for a win to rejuvenate their campaign and gain some momentum. They looked in good touch in their last match as they nearly chased down a huge target set by the London Spirit.

They were just two runs short of chasing down a target of 196 thanks to a valiant effort by Joe Root and Daniel Sams. The confidence in their camp must be high after such a performance and they will be planning a return to winning ways.

WEF vs TRT Match Details

When: August 14, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

WEF vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

Wicket keeper: Johnny Baristow

Allrounders: Daniel Sams, David Willey

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Glenn Philips

Bowlers: Sam Cook, Shaheen Afridi, Harish Rauf, Ish Sodhi

WEF vs TRT Probable XIs

TRT: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Root, Sam Hain, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory(c), Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ish Sodhi

WEF: Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke(w), Tom Abell(c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Payne

WEF vs TRT Full Squads

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Root, Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory(c), Sam Hain, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ish Sodhi, Brad Wheal, Matthew Carter, Tom Moores, John Turner, Samit Patel

Welsh Fire: Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke(w), Tom Abell(c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Payne, Chris Cooke, Jake Ball, Ollie Pope, George Scrimshaw, Daniel Douthwaite, Luke Wells