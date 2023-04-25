Welcome Back Jinx! Fans 'Happy' as Ajinkya Rahane Returns to Team India for WTC Final Against Australia

Fans were in a celebratory mood after former India captain Ajinkya Rahane was named in the Indian team for the World Test Championship final against Australia scheduled at the Oval from June 7 to 11, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Rahane’s comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer’s back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.

Here is how fans reacted to Rahane’s inclusuon:

At this rate Rahane will play 2023 WC & 2024 T20 WC too— Pallavi Paul (@Pallavi_paul21) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for the WTC final.Welcome back, Rahane. pic.twitter.com/QarI9TCXoo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane makes his return to the India team after 17 long months.The comeback man - Rahane! pic.twitter.com/uw9lJMj5E4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane is back in the test squad.Welcome Back Rahane. pic.twitter.com/DsLfxfBHZH — ` (@rahulmsd_91) April 25, 2023

Also, now that Rahane has been selected, hopefully he translates his IPL form to Test cricket.Besides the WTC final, India are touring SA for a couple of Tests in December. — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) April 25, 2023

Sky was selected in the test squad on the basis of his T20Is performances and now Rahane getting picked for the WTC finals on the basis of his IPL performances. I don’t know when will our selectors learn to stop mixing formats? #wtcfinal— Karan Chhabra (@ChhabraKkc) April 25, 2023

Pant and Bumrah’s unavailability is a huge blow for India.Also, why tf is Rahane in the squad? Becaude of IPL performance RIP team selection https://t.co/ZCLezaDV9d — 4️⃣5️⃣ (@Darling__Addict) April 25, 2023

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane Returns as BCCI Announces 15-man Squad for WTC Final Against Australia

Iyer has undergone a surgery in UK for lower back stress fracture.

Rahane played last of his 82 Tests in January, 2022 against South Africa in Cape Town.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The rest of the squad led by Rohit Sharma was on predictable lines.

KS Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of the home series against Australia, were dropped from the current squad.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here