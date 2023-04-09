'We'll Back Him': Suryakumar Yadav Finds Support from MI Head Coach After Another Failure in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to register a win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, they have lost two games on the trot and are reeling at the bottom half of the points table with zero victories. Saturday’s 7-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has left the five-time champions with a lot of questions to answer before heading into their next fixture.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

One of the major concerns for MI at the moment is swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav’s form. Known for his antics in the shortest format of the game, Surya hasn’t fired up to his potential. On Saturday, he scored just one run before Dhoni’s sharp catch behind the stumps led to his early dismissal at his home ground – Wankhede.

During the post-match presser, MI head coach Mark Boucher addressed the matter, stating that he does not want to put too much pressure on him.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

“Surya is an extremely talented cricketer, one of the world’s best T20 cricketers, if not the best. He has not had the weight of runs of late but he is a fantastic player. Hope he can come good for us in the near future. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. We all know what he can do. That is just the game of cricket. Sometimes you go through little patches where you struggle for form,” Boucher said.

The Mumbai Indians head coach further said the team management will continue to back Surya and also help him return back on scoring ways.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“We’ll back him and try to set him some new challenges to get his mind off his own game if that’s what will help him to try to get some good form going into the middle and end stages of the tournament,” he added.

Rohit Sharma & Co were thoroughly dominated by the CSK bowlers in what was the 1000th game of the IPL history. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3 for 20 in four overs while the likes of Mitchell Santner (2/28) and Tushar Deshpande (2/31) made notable contributions as CSK restricted MI to 157/8. In reply, Ajinkya Rahane slammed the fastest fifty of the season, helping the Super Kings win the contest.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here