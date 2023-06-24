'We'll Definitely Come Over': Virat Kohli Congratulates Suresh Raina for His New Restuarant in Amsterdam

After entertaining the cricket fans with his dynamic way of playing the game, former India Suresh Raina is set to try his hands in the industry of the restaurant business. The ‘Raina Indian Restaurant’, was announced open on Friday in the heart of Amsterdam. Combining the former cricketer’s illustrious career with his love for food and cooking, this restaurant aims to bring the best of Indian taste from different parts of India to the world.

Raina Indian Restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience, where guests can savor authentic Indian cuisine meticulously crafted by experienced chefs. The menu showcases a delectable selection of dishes inspired by the rich culinary heritage of India, from North to South, East to West. Each plate is a testament to the authenticity and taste that Raina Indian Restaurant promises to deliver.

ALSO READ | ‘What Should Sarfaraz do?’: Former IND Opener Questions Team Selection After Youngster’s Repeated Snub

Taking to social media, Raina said his restaurant will provide an authentic taste of Indian cuisine to the customers.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! Over the years, you’ve seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe’s heart,” Raina captioned a post.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate for his new venture.

“Well Done bro @sureshraina3. Congratulations and next time we’re in Amsterdam we will definitely come over,” wrote Kohli.

Raina Indian Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a takeaway section for convenient on-the-go meals and a fine dining section for an elevated dining experience. Whether guests choose to enjoy a flavorful lunch or indulge in an unforgettable dinner, Raina Indian Restaurant caters to every taste.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m Sure Dad Would be Happy Now Seeing my Rise’: Mukesh Kumar After India Call-up For West Indies Tour

The restaurant’s commitment to quality and freshness is highlighted by its use of always fresh ingredients sourced from trusted local suppliers. With a focus on providing exceptional service, Raina Indian Restaurant aims to create cherished memories for every guest.