Welsh Fire Skipper Tammy Beaumont Becomes First Woman to Hit Century in The Hundred - WATCH

England batter Tammy Beaumont scripted history with her maiden century in the Women’s Hundred on Monday. She scored 118 runs from just 61 balls, handing her team Welsh Fire a 41-run victory over the Trent Rockets. She not only became the first women cricketer to notch triple figures in the history of The Women’s Hundred but also set the highest individual score in the men’s and women’s tournaments. Will Jacks’ 108 not out for Oval Invincibles last year was the previous highest score in The Hundred.

The Welsh Fire captain smashed runs at a strike rate of 193.33, including two sixes and 20 boundaries. Beaumont edged past the tournament’s top score of this season, held by Natalie Sciver-Brunt (81*), with a scintillating hundred that powered the Welsh Fire to 181-3 in 100 balls which now happens to be a women’s record.

The franchise shared a video on social media in which Beaumont could be seen celebrating her ton after completing it with a single.

“The first 100 of #TheHundred women’s competition. Tammy Beaumont, take a bow,” the caption of the video read.

In response to Welsh Fire’s 181, the Rockets were restricted to 140/5. Freya Davies scalped two wickets, while Alex Hartley, Shabnim Ismail, and Sophia Dunkley picked up one wicket apiece. Byrony Smith starred with the bat for the Rockets, scoring 48 off 21.

“I don’t know what just happened to be honest. I just had an absolute day out. It was great to put on a show for the fans,” Beaumont told Sky Sports.

The English batter survived when she was dropped on 32 while successfully challenging a leg-before decision on 75. The Welsh Fire captain has now scored centuries across four different formats.

In June, Beaumont became the first Englishwoman to score a double century in Test cricket, scoring 208 - the fifth-highest score in women’s Tests - against Australia in the Ashes.