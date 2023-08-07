'We're Not Good Enough to Get to 160 Plus': Hardik Pandya After India's Unpleasant Batting in 2nd T20I

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya admitted the batters failed to rise up on the occasion in the second T20I as the visitors suffered back-to-back defeats in the five-match T20I series. The batters failed miserably in the first two T20Is as the hosts are now 2-0 ahead in the series. Things didn’t go as planned for India after Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against the Windies. Shubman Gill (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (1) were dismissed as India were on the back foot right from the start of the game.

Hardik was not pleased with his team’s batting performance in Guyana as he suggested 170 would have been a challenging total on the surface.

“That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160 plus," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

Pandya hailed Pooran for his blistering batting after West Indies lost two wickets in the first over as his 67-run knock was crucial for the hosts’ triumph on Sunday.

“The way Pooran has been batting makes it difficult to rotate spinners. Doesn’t matter if someone takes the ball away or into him. The way he batted from two for two, it was incredible," he added.

Talking about the team combination, Pandya suggested that India have to find a way to get some runs from the tailenders.

“It is what it is. The current combination that we have means we have to play with seven batters. Bowlers win you games. We have to figure out how we get batting strength from No. 8, 9, 10. Batters need to take more responsibility," he added.

Tilak Varma has been the only positive for India in this series thus far as he scored a fine half-century in the second T20I. Varma, who was India’s leading scorer with 39 off 22 deliveries in the first T10I in Trinidad, came up with another gem of innings as he scored 51 off 41 deliveries after the visitors got off to a poor start, losing two wickets for 18 runs.

The way he has been batting is something we are looking at. A left-hander at No.4 gives us a right-left combination throughout. The youngsters are coming with confidence and fearlessness."