Wessly Madhevere Becomes Third Zimbabwe Player to Claim a Hat-trick in ODIs

Wessly Madhevere scripted history on Thursday by claiming a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the second ODI match to help Zimbabwe claim a crucial 1-run victory at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Madhevere took the hat-trick at a very crucial stage to dismantle Netherlands’ middle order and shifted the momentum in Zimbabwe’s favour. The visitors were in control of the match with 213/3 at one stage but Madhevere in the 43rd over of the innings changed the script completely. He dismissed Colin Ackermann (28) on the first ball of the over. He was stumped by Clive Madande. Teja Nidamanuru was bowled off the very next ball and Paul van Meekeren suffered the same fate off the third delivery.

He became the third player from his country to achieve this feat. Eddo Brandes and Prosper Utseya are the only other Zimbabwe players with an ODI hat-trick.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had been bowled out for 271 in 49.2 overs, but like with the first ODI, drama unfolded in the second innings. The backbone of Zimbabwe’s happened to be a 104-run stand between Sean Williams (77) and Clive Madande (52). For Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad starred with 5/43, his first five-for in ODI cricket.

At one stage, Netherlands were cruising towards the target of 272, with Tom Cooper (74) and Max O’Dowd (81) going great guns. However, a run-out sent Cooper packing in the 33rd over, and Sikandar Raza accounted for O’Dowd in the 41st over.

Madhevere was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance as he shared his mentality after receiving the award.

“All credit goes to the teammates, the coaches and especially the guys who have known me for a long time. Hopefully, it’s going to carry on for a long time. Honestly, I’m not sure where I would like to bat. My responsibility is to score runs for the team whether I’m batting 1 or 5. That’s my mentality. Feels good to be able to contribute to the team, to be able to win a game for Zimbabwe, so many people dream about that, hopefully, I can carry on. 100%, it is always nice to win games, hopefully, we will win the last one, but we are chuffed with this win," he added.

Zimbabwe 271 all out in 49.2 overs (Sean Williams 77, Clive Madande 52, Wessly Madhevere 43, Craig Ervine 39; Shariz Ahmad 5-43, Colin Ackermann 2-51) beat Netherlands 270 all out in 50 overs (Max O’Dowd 81, Tom Cooper 74, Scott Edwards 36; Wessly Madhevere 3-36, Sikandar Raza 3-39) by one run.

