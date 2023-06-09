West Indies' Alick Athanaze Scores Joint-Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut, Equals Krunal Pandya's Record

Young West Indies opener Alick Athanaze scripted history on Friday and hit the joint-fastest half-century in ODI cricket history. The southpaw reached the mark in 26 balls and equaled Krunal Pandya’s record. Athanaze displayed his skills at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and smashed the UAE bowlers all around the park.

He scored 65 runs off 45 balls which was laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes to put West Indies in a formidable position against UAE in the 185-run chase.

Before making his ODI debut, Athanaze scored 1825 runs in 30 first-class matches, with a highest score of 141. While in 32 List A games he hit 664 runs and the highest score of 140.

WORLD RECORDAlick Athanaze has equaled the fastest half-century on ODI debut!#MenInMaroon #UAEvWI pic.twitter.com/MqlgaLTSd5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya scored a 26-ball fifty against England on his debut ODI in 2021.

Earlier, UAE won the toss and elected to bat first in an attempt to earn a consolation win but they struggled and bundled out for just 184. Kevin Sinclair claimed a four-fer for the West Indies. While Yannic Cariah claimed a couple.

Athanaze, who received his maiden ODI cap from former West Indise captain and CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams

Earlier today, Alick Athanaze received his ODI cap from former WI Captain & CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams. #UAEvWI #MenInMaroon #DebutDay pic.twitter.com/Sq6SupkoFk— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2023

Earlier, West Indies produced a fine team display to secure a series victory over the United Arab Emirates with a 78-run win in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

Openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles both plundered half-centuries as the tourists made 306 all out batting first.

The bowlers then shared the wickets around as the UAE slipped to 95-5 before eventually finishing on 228-7 in their 50 overs.

“The game was always about getting wickets and putting pressure on the opposition," said West Indies captain Shai Hope.

“Unfortunately, didn’t get wickets to see the game out earlier. But still happy with the win."