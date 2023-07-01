'What a Shame': Sehwag, Gambhir & Others React as West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023

The West Indies cricket suffered a massive blow on Saturday as Shai Hope & Co failed to make it to the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The Men in Maroon succumbed to a tragic 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in the Super Six match no. 3 at the World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. The defeat means the 2-time champions will not be a part of the 50-over men’s world cup for the first time in the history of the gentlemen’s game.

West Indies’ defeat also jolted the lovers of the game, especially those who admired the Caribbeans. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir consoled the West Indies, stating that he hopes they can be the best team in the world.

I love West IndiesI love West Indian cricketI still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 1, 2023

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra also reacted to West Indies’s gut-wrenching loss.

What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World cup. Just shows talent alone isn’t enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn’t further low to sink from here. pic.twitter.com/dAcs3uufNM— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2023

West Indies are out of the World Cup. Even though it isn’t surprising…given how their standards have fallen in the last few years…it’s still a little disappointing to see the erstwhile champions of cricket to become a spectator for a world event.Change is the only constant!!!— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 1, 2023

Such a shame that West Indies won’t be there at the World Cup.. Caribbean cricket has officially hit rock bottom. But when you hit rock bottom, only way is up. #WestIndies #CWCQualifier pic.twitter.com/rRHoQhynLJ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 1, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Scotland trump the West Indies and the two-time champions are out of contention to reach #CWC23 😱#SCOvWI: https://t.co/gPzox918Py pic.twitter.com/BWoDayxLLf— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 1, 2023

The West Indies didn’t just lose to Scotland, they were brushed aside. The whole is a tiny fraction of the sum of the parts now. I hope every player is looking within rather than sideways because while I am overjoyed for Scotland, the West Indies lost rather substantially to…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2023

West Indies could not qualify for World Cup 2023. One of the Biggest Downfalls in World Cricket 💔#WestIndies #WorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XQYvK0f4u6— Cricket Winner (@cricketwinner_) July 1, 2023

Scotland trump the West Indies and the two-time champions are out of contention to reach #CWC23 😱#SCOvWI: https://t.co/D0FGi8lXDh pic.twitter.com/zQ0LVGYKCE— ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2023

On Saturday, the West Indies once again produced a dismal show with the bat — 181 all-out in 43.5 overs — and Scotland showed no qualms in knocking off the target to win with seven wickets in hand and 6.3 overs to spare and pile up further ignominy on the two-time world champions.

It was an impressive show by the Scots, especially by all-rounder Brandon McMullen, who first took three wickets, and then scored a patient 69 off 106 balls to steer his side to a famous victory.

Such was the West Indies’ plight that the top score was a painstaking 45 off 79 balls by Jason Holder.

Scotland chased down the target in just 43.3 overs, ensuring that West Indies won’t compete in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 1975. This was also Scotland’s first victory over the West Indies.