CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'What a Shame': Sehwag, Gambhir & Others React as West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023
3-MIN READ

'What a Shame': Sehwag, Gambhir & Others React as West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 20:28 IST

Harare, Zimbabwe

Former cricketers react as West Indies get eliminated from 2023 World Cup

Former cricketers react as West Indies get eliminated from 2023 World Cup

West Indies’ defeat also jolted the lovers of the game, especially those who admired the Caribbeans

The West Indies cricket suffered a massive blow on Saturday as Shai Hope & Co failed to make it to the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The Men in Maroon succumbed to a tragic 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in the Super Six match no. 3 at the World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. The defeat means the 2-time champions will not be a part of the 50-over men’s world cup for the first time in the history of the gentlemen’s game.

ALSO READ | West Indies Eliminated from 2023 ODI World Cup in India

West Indies’ defeat also jolted the lovers of the game, especially those who admired the Caribbeans. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir consoled the West Indies, stating that he hopes they can be the best team in the world.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra also reacted to West Indies’s gut-wrenching loss.

Here are some other reactions:

On Saturday, the West Indies once again produced a dismal show with the bat — 181 all-out in 43.5 overs — and Scotland showed no qualms in knocking off the target to win with seven wickets in hand and 6.3 overs to spare and pile up further ignominy on the two-time world champions.

ALSO READ | ‘Worst Waste of Time is Arguing with Fool’: Naveen’s Cryptic Post Exactly 2 Months After Spat with Kohli

It was an impressive show by the Scots, especially by all-rounder Brandon McMullen, who first took three wickets, and then scored a patient 69 off 106 balls to steer his side to a famous victory.

Such was the West Indies’ plight that the top score was a painstaking 45 off 79 balls by Jason Holder.

Scotland chased down the target in just 43.3 overs, ensuring that West Indies won’t compete in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 1975. This was also Scotland’s first victory over the West Indies.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gautam Gambhir
  2. ICC World Cup 2023
  3. scotland
  4. virender sehwag
  5. West Indies
first published:July 01, 2023, 20:19 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 20:28 IST