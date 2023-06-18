West Indies Cricketer Suffers Nasal Fracture Ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifier

West Indies were dealt a blow ahead of the start of their 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifier campaign after allrounder Yannic Cariah suffered a nasal fracture during a training mishap.

The 30-year-old allrounder though hasn’t been immediately ruled out from the event with Windies Cricket saying Cariah will bee reassessed after a few days.

“Yannic Cariah was struck in the face today in training and suffered a nasal fracture. He will remain with the West Indies team in Zimbabwe and be reassessed in a few days. WI wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back soon," Windies Cricket tweeted.

Carriah made his ODI debut last year in August and has so far represented West Indies in eight matches, taking 9 wickets with his legspin bowling and scored 66 runs from four innings including a half-century.

He has also played in two T20Is.

Cariah started his professional career as a legspinner for Trinidad but soon realised that the competition to keep his place in the eleven was tough and he will have to work on his batting too.

“I’m a genuine allrounder," Cariah said last year. “But when I started off, I made my Trinidad debut as a legspinner. And then I found it difficult to maintain my spot as a legspinner because of other bowlers. So I put some more emphasis on my batting. I made my comeback as a batter, and then after my batting took off, my bowling was always there. I never neglected either of them. I just kept getting better and better over a period of time."

West Indies have been placed in Group A of World Cup qualifier being held in Zimbabwe. They have United States, Nepal, Zimbabwe and Netherlands for company.

Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman, Scotland and United Arab Emirates.

Only two teams will progress to the showpiece event slated to be held in India later this year.