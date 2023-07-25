West Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction for Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For West Zone vs South Zone

West Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction: West Zone and South Zone will face each other on Wednesday in the Deodhar Trophy. Both teams will head into the contest having sealed comfortable victories. South Zone and West Zone last played against each other in the finals of the Duleep Trophy. South Zone had won that contest by 75 runs. South Zone’s bowling prowess is what makes them dangerous this time. Vidwath Kaverappa, who took a five-wicket haul in the last match, is in sublime form and leads their bowling attack. They have a solid batting unit as well. West Zone defeated North East Zone by nine wickets losing only one of their openers. Both their opening batsmen crossed the 50-run mark with Harvik Desai and Priyank Panchal scoring 85 and 99 each. The Priyank Panchal-led side comfortably reached the target with 149 balls to spare.

West Zone’s middle order is quite strong with batsmen like Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Ahmed who can bat deep as well with big-hitting shots in their armoury.

WZ vs SZ Match Details

Date- July 26, 2023

Time- 9:00 am IST

Venue- Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Vice-captain: Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batsmen: Priyank Panchal, Rahul Tripathi, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal,

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Arzan Nagwaswalla, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa

WZ vs SZ Probable XIs:

WZ Probable XI: Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai (wk), Ankit Bawne, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Chintan Gaja

SZ Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Arun Karthik, Ricky Bhui, Washington Sundar, Rohan Kunnummal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa

WZ vs SZ Squads:

West Zone Squad: Harvik Desai, Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Chintan Gaja, Het Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Samarth Vyas, RS Hangargekar

South Zone Squad: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan, Ricky Bhui, Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Rohit Rayudu, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar