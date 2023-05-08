'We’ve Got Three Games...': Rajasthan Royals Post Emotional Yet Inspirational Message After SRH Loss

Hours after getting outsmarted by Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nervy encounter, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have come up with a motivational post on social media. Sanju Samson & Co were on course for successfully defending 214 until the overs of Kuldip Yadav and Sandeep Sharma – 19th and 20th respectively, shifted the momentum toward the opposition. Glen Phillips whacked 22 runs in the penultimate before getting out and then Sandeep’s no-ball gave an unwanted chance to Abdul Samad to finish the game.

On Monday morning, the Royals took to their social media account and posted a motivational message, stating that the team will bounce with three more games to go in the tourney.

“Down, but not out. Hurt, but still hopeful. If history has taught us anything, it’s that the Royals family will always find a way to win from anywhere. Absolutely anywhere.

“So, we get it, We hear you. And we’re feeling the same way you are. But the good part? We’ve got three games – three opportunities – to do exactly we’re known to do: Fight Halla Bol.

“So believe. Back the boys. It matters to them more than you know,” the message read.

The Royals suffered their third defeat on the trot after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday evening. They are currently placed fourth on the table with 10 points and with three more games to go, they desperately need to give their best shot to remain afloat in the race to playoff as the others are pushing themselves as well.

Speaking about Sandeep’s no-ball, RR skipper Sanju Samson said you can’t step the line at that point of time.

“This is what IPL gives you, matches like these make the IPL special. You can never feel like you have won the game. I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over). He has won us a game in a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

