'We've to Go After the Bowlers': Krunal's Message to Batters which Led to Lucknow's Win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a stunning 7-wicket win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday to keep their playoff chances alive. Chasing 182, the visitors were reduced to 89/2 in 13 overs while the asking rate went in excess of 13. However, the likes of Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis changed gears after the strategic time-out, taking the side to a seven-wicket victory over Hyderabad with four balls to spare.

Stoinis and Pooran were pivotal in changing the course of the match, smashing 31 runs in the 16th over bowled by Abhishek Sharma, including five sixes. While Mankad was 64 not out, Pooran smashed 44 not out off just 13 balls, and Stoinis played a cameo of 45 off 20 balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, LSG captain Krunal Pandya revealed the message passed on to Mankad and Stoinis after which they amplified the chase.

“It was nothing special. It’s just that we had to go after the bowlers. Abhishek conceding five sixes changed the momentum. Really happy for Prerak. It will boost his confidence. Pooran can do wonderful things. We know that,” said Krunal in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also appreciated his bowlers for keeping Hyderabad to 182/6. “I guess the way SRH were going it would be 200. We pulled it back, especially at the death. I saw the character in Avesh and Yash. It was a good total. We had to bat well, still, I would have taken 175. What we need as an individual and team is belief.”

Pooran further elaborated on the discussion during the time-out, post which Lucknow turned the game on its head.

“We spoke at the break, we felt we needed sixes to win the game. Once a spinner came in, we targeted him. Happy to walk in and hit sixes anytime. It’s important to target a sixth bowler. T20 is a batsmen’s game, and it is important to take risks,” Pooran said.

“He (Abhishek) is a part-timer for a reason. I have played international cricket, I know how to bat in different situations. I just put myself in and executed my skills. In T20 cricket, I prefer a longer time,” he added.