What Convinced the Selectors to Persist with Shreyas Iyer?

Despite only coming back from injury, what pushed the selectors to pick Shreyas Iyer and back him with his inclusion in the 2023 Asia Cup Squad?

Reports suggest that Shreyas’s time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA0, in Bangalore would have the answers to this.

According to reports from the Times of India, it was his batting performance and ability to field for fifty overs that convinced the selectors to pick him.

Shreyas had scored a mammoth 199 runs in a practice game at the NCA and also fielded for the entire quota of fifty overs to show the selectors he is back to 100 per cent.

Iyer could be the answer to India’s woes at number 4 with a decent batting record of 42 matches and averaging 46 runs as well. He made his debut for the Indian side against Sri Lanka all the way back in 2017 and played his last match in Thiruvananthapuram against Sri Lanka in January 2023.

The batter had picked up a back injury against the Australians during the fourth Test earlier in the year.

India is desperately looking for solutions in the middle-order as the sides have not been at their usual best. Despite trying for various batters like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan etc. None have had the confidence of the selectors which likely means that if Rahul remains out due to injury, Iyer could take up his spot in the middle-order.

India is currently in camp to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which is jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will be looking to get their hands on the prize after last winning the Asia Cup trophy back in 2018.

They will also look at the big prize which is the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup which is hosted in India. The Men in Blue will be hoping to recreate the memorable win under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2011 where they managed to win the World Cup for the second time since 1983. India will also remain positive with stars set to return from injury which include, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.