What if Dhoni was RCB Captain: 'Woh Teen Dafa Trophies Jeeta Chuka Hota Inko,' Says Wasim Akram

It’s been 16 years since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but things that have remained constant all this while is MS Dhoni leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Virat Kohli playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both players have an unending fan following and are hugely admired by the budding cricketers.

A decade-long bond between CSK and Dhoni has grown into an emotion. Wherever he goes, he is followed by his die-hard fans. Even the opponents don’t leave a single chance to interact and discuss cricket with him after the game. On the other hand, Virat also has a similar impact on the fans, especially when he plays at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the number of IPL titles won differentiates these two stalwarts from each other.

IPL 2023: DC’s Salt Douses Fiery RCB

While CSK are the second most successful side in the league with 4 trophies in their cabinet, Virat’s RCB is yet to win their first. Bangalore have made it to the finals twice but ended up as the runners-up on both occasions.

But what if Dhoni was the captain of RCB?

It’s an interesting thought and when former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was asked the same, he said, “RCB teen dafa trophies jeet chuka hota abhi tak (RCB would have won three titles).”

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Akram said Dhoni would have won multiple trophies for RCB if he was their captain.

“They have immense fan support, and also the best player of the modern era – Virat Kohli. He has been there with the RCB since the IPL started. But unfortunately, they haven’t won the trophy. Dhoni hota to inko jeeta chukka hota (Had Dhoni been the RCB skipper, he would have led them to title victory),” Akram told Sportskeeda.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Generously Shakes Hands with Sourav Ganguly After DC Thrash RCB by 7 Wickets

When asked about where did Kohli lag when he was the RCB skipper, Akram said, “I don’t know where did he lag. He is a very hard-working boy. Maybe he was concentrating on Indian cricket so much and in the IPL, captaincy burdens you sometimes. So, he is better of where he is. He is doing a lot better and seems like he’s enjoying his game.”

Akram further mentioned that captaincy is a habit and Dhoni is someone who inspires his teammates and instills confidence in them.

“And if we speak about Dhoni, he has the habit. Because captaincy is a habit. Even Virat developed it eventually. He isn’t calm inside and doesn’t reflect on his face. But the player knows who sometimes gets shouted at or gets a pat on the back. So, Dhoni is a captain who instills confidence in his players,” Akram concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here