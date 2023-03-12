'What is this Shot?': Kohli Fumes, Commentators Baffled as Ravindra Jadeja Throws Away His Wicket - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja once again showcased a great example of resilience while batting against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. After getting promoted to no. 5 in the order, the ace all-rounder looked extremely formidable and, in fact, stitched a 55-run stand with Virat Kohli for the fourth wicket. He was expected to notch another crucial half-century in this series, given the way he was dealing with the Aussie bowlers. But unfortunately, the fans couldn’t witness his epic sword celebration which he brings out after getting a fifty. Jadeja’s gritty innings ended following a half-hearted lofted shot which also left the commentators baffled.

Jadeja looked to shift gears as he faced Matthew Kuhnemann in the morning session. He began the 107th over with a lofted boundary and a delivery later, he went uppish but couldn’t time his shot. Off the final ball, Jadeja looked to go aerial again but this time, he found Usman Khawaja at mid-on. It was a tossed-up delivery from Kuhnemann, Jadeja looked to replicate his previous shot but holed it up.

Kohli, who was stationed at the non-striker’s end, was visibly disappointed with Jadeja and so were the commentators.

Veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle said Jadeja just gifted his wicket to the Aussies.

“In the last couple of deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja has played shots out of his character. He has given Australia a wicket on a platter,” Bhogle said on air.

“What has happened to him? Did anyone say anything to him? In this particular over, he has looked to take the aerial route. The boundary he hit was uppish. Look at this, what is this shot,” Gavaskar opined.

“Kohli is not impressed. The change room is not going to be impressed, I can tell you that. Rahul Dravid, the coach, will not be going to be impressed with this shot. And he has played such responsible innings before this. Therefore, this is a shot hard to understand,” he added.

A few overs later, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is also a part of the commentary panel, explained why Jadeja was tempted to play that kind of a shot.

“One of the reasons why he was struggling was Murphy’s pace. Jadeja is someone who likes to go down the track and hit over the top. But here, he is not just allowed to chip down because of the pace. He has to hit it from where he is. And the intention was always to hit over the in-field,” Shastri said on air.

